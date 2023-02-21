By AHMED AL-HAJ

Associated Press

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Saudi Arabia has deposited $1 billion into the central bank of Yemen’s internationally recognized government in a bid to bolster the country’s ailing economy, state media said. The Saudi state-run media outlet said the $1 billion deposited into the Aden-based central bank will help the Riyadh-backed administration implement economic reforms. The head of Yemen’s internationally recognized government thanked the Saudi’s government for Tuesday’s aid deposit. He said the money would go towards funding new projects and stabilizing the currency. Yemen’s ruinous civil war, now entering its ninth year, has wrecked the country’s economy and pushed half of the population to the brink of famine. Over 150,000 people have been killed in the conflict.