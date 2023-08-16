DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia has executed an American citizen convicted of killing his father. The Interior Ministry identified the executed man as Bishoy Sharif Naji Naseef and said he beat and then strangled his Egyptian father to death. It also said Naseef used narcotics, mutilated his father’s body after his slaying and attempted to kill another person before his arrest. The statement did not identify how Naseef was executed Wednesday. However, Saudi Arabia typically beheads those sentenced to death. The U.S. State Department did not immediately return a request for comment.

