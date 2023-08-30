DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Saudi court has sentenced a man to death over his posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, and his activity on YouTube. It’s part of a widening crackdown on dissent in the kingdom that’s drawn international criticism. The judgement against Mohammed bin Nasser al-Ghamdi was seen on Wednesday by The Associated Press. A doctoral student and others have faced decadeslong prison sentences over their comments online. These sentences appear to be part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s wider effort to stamp out any defiance in the kingdom as he pursues massive building projects and other diplomatic deals to raise his profile globally.

