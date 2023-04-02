DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from May until the end of 2023. The Energy Ministry said Sunday that the cuts would be made in coordination with some OPEC and non-OPEC members, without naming them, and were in addition to a reduction announced last October. It described the move as a “precautionary measure” aimed at stabilizing the oil market. The move would likely raise oil prices, further straining relations between Riyadh and Washington as the world copes with inflation fueled in part by the war in Ukraine.

