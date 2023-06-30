MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — To protect wildlife, park officials ask visitors and local residents to practice vigilance and slow down while driving in Grand Teton National Park. Seeing wildlife in their natural habitat is one of the many unique opportunities that make the park a special, awe-inspiring place. With the Fourth of July weekend approaching, one of the busiest times of the summer, motorists are urged to do their part to protect these animals.

On Wednesday, a yearling male black bear was struck by a vehicle along Highway 89 in the northern part of the park and had to be euthanized due to the extent of its injuries. The young bear was likely one of the triplets recently weaned from a family group many visitors had the opportunity to observe this spring. The individual(s) who hit the bear fled the scene.

In the last week alone, three deer and the yearling black bear were hit by vehicles traveling on park roads. About 75–100 large animals are struck by vehicles each year in Grand Teton.

Wildlife are often active near park roadways, difficult to see and can cross the road unexpectedly. Visitors and local residents are reminded to:

Obey the posted speed limit and maintain a safe following distance from other vehicles.

Use caution and slow down, especially at dawn, dusk and at night when visibility is reduced.

Follow the nighttime speed limit of 45 miles per hour on U.S. Highway 26/89/191. The reduced speed limit gives drivers and wildlife more time to react.

Pay attention to your surroundings. Speeding is not the only cause of wildlife collisions; park wildlife are often hit because drivers are distracted.

Call Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at 307-739-3301 to report wildlife-vehicle collisions, or harassment of wildlife in the park.

Don’t kill your wildlife. Park staff work tirelessly to preserve the diversity of animals found within Grand Teton. So, join us in protecting the wildlife that visitors come from all over the world to see by slowing down, keeping alert and saving a life.