JEROME, Idaho (KIFI) — The Sawtooth National Forest announced an upcoming campground concession opportunity and, for those who may be interested, site visits that will occur prior to the prospectus publication.

The concession opportunity will include management of several campgrounds, group campgrounds, and day use sites on the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. Responses received as a result of this announcement could potentially assist the forest with the development of the prospectus.

Guided site tours are scheduled for July 19-21. Potential applicants are strongly encouraged to visit the sites outlined in the pre-solicitation announcement this summer to ensure sites are accessible and that applicants understand what sites operations are like during peak-season.

The Forest Service plans to release a formal prospectus in 2024 to solicit proposals to operate and maintain these facilities, as specified in the prospectus, under a special use permit. More detailed information on this business opportunity, Forest Service concessionaire program and policies, special use permit applications, and post-selection requirements will be available in the prospectus.

Interested parties should review the prospectus at https://bit.ly/45RmCZQ. Anyone with questions, comments or concerns about this pre-solicitation should contact Melissa Baechle at melissa.baechle@usda.gov.