The official trailer for Wes Anderson’s latest film, “Asteroid City,” has dropped.

The movie is packed with stars, including Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman, Bryan Cranston, Steve Carell, Margot Robbie, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Rita Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jeff Goldblum, Fisher Stevens, Jarvis Cocker, Hope Davis, Matt Dillon and Hong Chau.

In the trailer, Schwartzman’s character asks his father-in-law, played by Hanks, to come assist him with his kids while he deals with his car, which has broken down in a place called Asteroid City. Soon, aliens arrive and everyone is stuck in Asteroid City, quarantined and directed to not leave the area.

“How long can they keep us in Asteroid City, legally?” someone asks.

According to the official description, the movie is set in the 1955 in a fictional American desert town.

“Asteroid City” is set to premiere in theaters on June 16.

