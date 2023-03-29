A cold front moving through the region is delivering some rain and snow to the region. A large area of low pressure off the California coast will move onshore tonight, keeping snow and wind in the forecast.

Overnight, rain and snow showers, with a low around 29°. Winds at 10-15mph, with gusts around 25 mph.

More scattered snow for Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies. A high in the mid to upper 30’s. South southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THURSDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches
    in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 4 to 8 inches in the
    valleys below.
  • WHERE…Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley,
    and Victor.
  • WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT Thursday.
  • IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
    conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT FRIDAY ABOVE
5500 FEET…

  • WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches
    above 5500 feet MSL with up to 1 to 4 inches in the valleys
    below. Locally higher totals above 6500 feet. Winds gusting as
    high as 50 mph Thursday through Friday morning particularly in
    Cassia County.
  • WHERE…Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom,
    McCammon, Downey, and Lava Hot Springs.
  • WHEN…Until 3 AM MDT Friday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
    could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
    could impact the morning or evening commute.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THURSDAY…

  • WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16 inches,
    in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 6 to 10 inches in the
    valleys below. Locally higher totals in the Centennials.
  • WHERE…Island Park and Kilgore.
  • WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT Thursday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
    conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.