A cold front moving through the region is delivering some rain and snow to the region. A large area of low pressure off the California coast will move onshore tonight, keeping snow and wind in the forecast.

Overnight, rain and snow showers, with a low around 29°. Winds at 10-15mph, with gusts around 25 mph.

More scattered snow for Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies. A high in the mid to upper 30’s. South southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THURSDAY…

WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches

in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 4 to 8 inches in the

valleys below.

and Victor.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT FRIDAY ABOVE

5500 FEET…

WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches

above 5500 feet MSL with up to 1 to 4 inches in the valleys

below. Locally higher totals above 6500 feet. Winds gusting as

high as 50 mph Thursday through Friday morning particularly in

Cassia County.

McCammon, Downey, and Lava Hot Springs.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THURSDAY…

WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16 inches,

in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 6 to 10 inches in the

valleys below. Locally higher totals in the Centennials.

WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT Thursday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.