Friday night, there is increasing cloud cover with a chance of snow. A low temperature around the lower 30’s.
Scattered snow and rain for Saturday morning and mid-day. Partly cloudy skies for the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 40’s for the Snake River Plain. A chance of snow and rain showers for the overnight.
Rain and snow showers for Sunday, becoming all rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45°. Winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. For Sunday night, there is a slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 9pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28°. North winds around 10 mph.
Sunny for Monday, with a high temperature in the lower 50’s.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM
MDT SUNDAY…
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches
with amounts exceeding 16 inches in favored locations.
- WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
- WHEN…From 1 AM Saturday to 11 PM MDT Sunday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact travel over Teton Pass, Togwotee Pass
and Salt River Pass.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be two periods of snowfall,
with a brief break in precipitation occurring Saturday evening.
