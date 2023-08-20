TONIGHT: Widespread rain showers will cover the region throughout tonight and into the early morning hours of Monday. Rain totals are currently around 0.25″ to 0.5″ already. Flash Flooding is possible. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down into the 50’s and 60’s.

TOMORROW: Rain slowly clears up more and more throughout the day, but we will still look for some isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Winds will be extremely breezy between 20-35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. High temperatures will get increase into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

LONG TERM: More isolated storms come through for Tuesday before we look to clear up on Wednesday. Dry conditions will stay for Thursday too before we have another round of isolated thunderstorms coming for Friday and Saturday. Dry conditions look to follow into next Sunday the following work week. Winds will be only slightly breezy for Tuesday and Wednesday between 10-20 mph before calming down the rest of the week. High temperatures slightly decrease into the mid 70’s to lower 80’s for the rest of the week and into next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING for Lemhi, Custer, and Blaine counties.

HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY for Southern mountains from Income south to Malad, and Southern mountains from Oakley Reservoir east through Rockland and Holbrook.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY for Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Lost River Valley region, and Lemhi County.