Mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow. A low temperature in the mid 20’s, southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

A chance of snow for Friday, mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 30’s. Southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Cold and partly sunny for Saturday. High temperatures in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s for the Snake River Plain.

Partly sunny this Sunday, with a high near 30°.