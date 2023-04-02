Our un-settled weather continues with snow and gusty winds, as an area of low pressure moves through Nevada and Utah.
Overnight, a chance of snow with a low in the lower 20’s for the Snake River Plain. SW winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts around 25 mph.
For Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and highs in the mid 30’s. Winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts around 20 mph. There’s the potential for some moderate to heavy bands of snow late Monday night into Tuesday morning.
A chance of snow for Tuesday, with highs in the mid 30’s. North winds at 15-25 mph, with gusts over 30 mph.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY…
- WHAT…Periods of moderate snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 9 to 15 inches above 6500 feet with 4 to 9
inches below 6500 feet.
- WHERE…Southeast Highlands.
- WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON MDT MONDAY…
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches.
- WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
- WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
