TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers will be present throughout much of the night and into the overnight hours too. Most of the heaviest snow showers will be found towards the lower Snake River Plain, southern highlands, and in SE ID. The snowfall accumulation by Sunday morning brings 2 to 4 inches for most of the region with some areas getting 4 to 8 inches in the southern highlands. Winds will be mostly light being sustained between 5-10 mph with a few good wind gusts up to 40 mph possible especially in the southern highlands. Low temperatures get down to the single digits both positive and negative.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and mostly dry conditions are left for Sunday morning with a few isolated snow showers out in the mountains and highlands east of the Snake River Plain all the way into western WY. The rest of the region will look to stay dry with mostly cloudy conditions continuing throughout the day. Winds will be mostly light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures slightly increase into the teens and lower 20’s.

LONG TERM: Dry conditions are back with everyone for Monday on MLK Day and also into Tuesday. We have another good round of scattered snow showers coming on Wednesday with leftover isolated snow showers left on Thursday. Dry conditions follow into Friday with only a few stray snow showers possible for next weekend. Winds will be breezy between 15-30 mph on Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures slightly drop back into the low to upper teens for Monday and Tuesday with lows back below zero for Monday night. High temperatures then quickly increase on Wednesday into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s and they look to stay there heading into next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST SUNDAY for Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, and Thatcher.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST SUNDAY for St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, and Emigration Summit.

AVALANCHE WARNING which is in effect now through 6 AM MST Sunday for Bear River Range.

BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING which is in effect until 10 PM MST Saturday for the mountains of western Wyoming including the Snake River, Salt River, Wyoming, Gros Ventre and Teton Ranges. The mountains of southeast Idaho including the Palisades, Elk Mountains and Big Holes.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM MST SUNDAY for Big Hole Mountains including but not limited to Victor and Pine Creek Pass.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM MST SUNDAY for Star Valley.