An area of low pressure to our south is helping to guide moisture and warmer temperatures towards us. We have the risk of some stronger storms for Wednesday, with heavy rain possible. The area of low pressure will slowly move north on Friday and Saturday, but we continue to see afternoon showers and storms.

A slight chance of thunderstorms tonight with a low of 53°. East winds at 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. A high temperature of 80° for the Snake River Plain. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday, a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75°. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.