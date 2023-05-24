More of the same, as low pressure works moisture into the region. For Wednesday night, we’ll see some showers and thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. A Low temperature around 50° for the Snake River Plain. Thursday, we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower to mid 70’s. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with north winds at 10 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

