Two areas of low pressure in our region, will continue to push in warmer temps and moisture.
A few thunderstorms this evening with more tonight. A low in the lower 50’s, with winds around 10 mph. Gusty winds are possible from passing thunderstorms.
For Tuesday. increasing clouds for the afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms. A high temperature in the mid 80’s for the Snake River Plain.
Wednesday, more scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high temperature in the lower 80’s. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high in the mid to upper 70’s. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.