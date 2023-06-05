Two areas of low pressure in our region, will continue to push in warmer temps and moisture.

A few thunderstorms this evening with more tonight. A low in the lower 50’s, with winds around 10 mph. Gusty winds are possible from passing thunderstorms.

For Tuesday. increasing clouds for the afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms. A high temperature in the mid 80’s for the Snake River Plain.

Wednesday, more scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high temperature in the lower 80’s. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high in the mid to upper 70’s. Chance of precipitation is 60%.