Scattered thunderstorms this week

An area of low pressure in the northwest will continue to slowly push towards the Great Basin this week. We’ll see a threat for storms off and all this week.

Overnight, look for a few storms with a partly cloudy sky. A low in the upper 40’s for the Snake River Plain, with winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

A chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms for Tuesday, with high temperatures in the mid 70’s. For Tuesday night, we’ll see more showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51°. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies, a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. A high near 75°, with southeast wind 10 to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.