By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Kazuo Ueda, an economist and former member of the Bank of Japan’s policy board, has been nominated to be the next central bank governor. The nomination comes as the world’s third largest economy grapples with inflation and other fiscal challenges. Bank of Japan chiefs in recent decades have hailed from the Finance Ministry or the bank itself. Ueda’s unusual scholar background has drawn scrutiny. Haruhiko Kuroda is stepping down April 8, after serving two five-year terms as BOJ chief, mostly years of deflation, in which prices continually spiral downward. Ueda’s appointment still needs approval from both houses of Parliament.