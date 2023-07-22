DALLAS (AP) — Those fleeing Afghanistan as the Taliban swept back into power two years ago included university students. They worried that the only way they’d be able to continue their education would be to leave their homeland. Their fears were justified when the Taliban returned to a harsh Islamic rule that meant women were banned from universities and most employment. As Kabul fell in August 2021, colleges, universities and other groups across the U.S. began piecing together scholarships to help the students. Now, many Afghan students are nearing graduation at U.S. schools and planning their future. But others are still hoping to find a way to get to the U.S.

