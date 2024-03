IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The following schools and districts are closed or delayed this morning:

Aberdeen School District 58 – closed

Bonneville School District 93 – closed

Firth School District 59 – closed

North Fremont Junior and High School – closed

Holy Rosary Catholic School – closed

Ashton Elementary School – closed

Altura International & Prepotory – closed

Teton County School District 1 – 2 hour late start