IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We have some school closures for you this morning.

Due to current and forecasted weather conditions, the following schools and school districts are closed today:

Bonneville School District 93

Marsh Valley School District 21

Blackfoot Charter

Bingham Academy

Blackfoot School District 55

Lighthouse Montessori School

Snake River School District 52

Madison School District

White Pine Charter School

Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School

West Jefferson School District 253 will have a 2-hour delayed start today.

We will update this article as we receive more.