IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We have some school closures for you this morning.
Due to current and forecasted weather conditions, the following schools and school districts are closed today:
Bonneville School District 93
Marsh Valley School District 21
Blackfoot Charter
Bingham Academy
Blackfoot School District 55
Lighthouse Montessori School
Snake River School District 52
Madison School District
White Pine Charter School
Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School
West Jefferson School District 253 will have a 2-hour delayed start today.
We will update this article as we receive more.