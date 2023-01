IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Below is a list of school closures for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

Due to the extremely cold temperatures expected tomorrow, all schools in Jefferson School District 251 will be closed Tuesday, January 31.

With the forecast showing extreme cold temperatures continuing Tuesday and out of an abundance of caution, all Madison school district schools will be closed Tuesday, January 31.

This list will be updated as notifications are made.