The following schools are closed on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

  • Blackfoot School District #55
  • Snake River School District #52
  • Shoshone-Bannock Jr and Senior High School – Distance Learning Day
  • Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy
  • Idaho Science and Technology Charter School
  • Blackfoot Charter
  • Bingham Academy

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.