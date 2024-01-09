The following schools are closed on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.
- Blackfoot School District #55
- Snake River School District #52
- Shoshone-Bannock Jr and Senior High School – Distance Learning Day
- Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy
- Idaho Science and Technology Charter School
- Blackfoot Charter
- Bingham Academy
