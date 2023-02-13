IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – School lunches could see some big changes regarding the sugar and sodium levels in the meals.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing these updates based off feedback and research on the latest nutrition science. According to their website, “The proposed updates reflect the most recent Dietary Guidelines, as required by law, and build in plenty of time for planning and implementation to ensure the school meals community and the kids they serve have the best chance for long-term success.” They want to ensure kids are getting the nutrients they need while eating school meals.

If these changes get approved, they could go into effect by fall 2024 starting with offering primarily whole grain with the occasional option of enriched and non-whole grain products. They are wanting to adjust to these nutrition standards gradually, so, the final phase of updates wouldn’t be complete until fall 2029.

By fall 2025, they would then implement limits on high-sugar products like yogurt and cereals, allow some flavored milk options with limits on added sugars and reduce weekly sodium limit by 10%.

For milk consumption, they are considering limiting flavored milk to students in ninth to twelfth grade or allowing flavored milk to all students K-12th grade. Regardless, milk would be low-fat or fat-free.

By fall 2027, they would limit added sugars to less than 10% per week and reduce weekly sodium by another 10%.

Then, by fall 2029, the final adjustment would lower the weekly lunch sodium limit another 10%. This would mean weekly sodium intake for breakfast would be 20% lower and the weekly sodium intake for lunch would be 30% lower after all the changes.

These changes were announced early February.

Before these changes can be implemented, the USDA wants to collect feedback on this proposed plan. Comments can be submitted starting Feb. 7, 2023 until April 10, 2023.