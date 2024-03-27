By Nick Sloan

Click here for updates on this story

    LEE’S SUMMIT, Missouri (KMBC) — A teacher and school resource officer were injured following a fight Monday afternoon at Lee’s Summit North High School.

Police say two students became involved in a fight at around 12:30 p.m.

The school resource officer suffered a hand injury, and a teacher suffered a head laceration while attempting to break up the fight.

The school was placed on “restricted movement” due to the fight.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.