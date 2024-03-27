By Nick Sloan
Click here for updates on this story
LEE’S SUMMIT, Missouri (KMBC) — A teacher and school resource officer were injured following a fight Monday afternoon at Lee’s Summit North High School.
Police say two students became involved in a fight at around 12:30 p.m.
The school resource officer suffered a hand injury, and a teacher suffered a head laceration while attempting to break up the fight.
The school was placed on “restricted movement” due to the fight.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.