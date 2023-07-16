HONG KONG (AP) — Schools and the stock market are closed in Hong Kong as Typhoon Talim sweeps south of the city. As the financial hub braced for the rainy and windy weather on Monday, more than 100 people sought refuge at temporary shelters. Some government and ferry services were halted and various events were postponed. The city’s airport authority said 16 flights were canceled. China’s National Meteorological Center forecast the typhoon would make landfall in the coastal regions of neighboring Guangdong province on Monday night. The center said Talim is expected to enter the Gulf of Tonkin and make another landfall in Guangxi province on Tuesday before it weakens.

