GENEVA (AP) — Scientists at the world’s largest atom smasher have expressed confidence about moving forward with a multibillion-euro project to build a larger and more powerful particle collider that could help unlock more mysteries of the universe. Leaders of the European Organization for Nuclear Research, or CERN, say planning is on track for its envisioned Future Circular Collider. It is estimated to cost about 16 billion euros, or $17.2 billion, and is hoped to start operating in a first phase by 2040. But nothing is certain yet.

