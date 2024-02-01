IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson has a challenger in this year’s primary election. Scott Cleveland is running to represent Idaho’s 2nd congressional district.

Cleveland comes from a financial management background. He is currently the third vice chairman of the Ada County Republican Party.

He spoke to Local News 8 about why he is running against Simpson.

“Probably the biggest one is the water issue. You know, he is the lead advocate for breaching the four dams on the lower Snake River. That is a horrible policy decision,” Cleveland said. “Most people know that. And it affects not only the ag industry, the dairy industry, the ag industry, but anybody that uses electricity in the state. If you want your electric bills to triple, then go ahead and breach the dams,” he continued.

So far, Cleveland and Simpson are the only ones running on the Republican ticket.