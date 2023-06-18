BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Members of the public are welcome to review initial drafts of the new Idaho Extended Content Standards alignment for English Language Arts/Literacy (ELA/Literacy), Mathematics and Science, and are encouraged to comment on the standards.

This input will be used to guide the remaining work needed to finalize the extended standards alignment and present them to the State Board of Education on August 23, 2023.

The statewide review process includes educators, parents, administrators and other educational partners who serve on review committees for each content area. These educational partners worked throughout the winter and spring to provide these initial drafts for public review and comment.

To review the initial draft standards alignments, go to the State Department of Education’s Content Standards Review page and select English Language Arts/Literacy, Mathematics or Science under the 2022/23 Content Review Information section. Once a draft has been reviewed, members of the public may submit their feedback using one of the following comment forms:

Public comment will be accepted until June 23, 2023.