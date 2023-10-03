By Will Maetzold

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A southeast Portland business owner is in the hospital after trying to keep at least two people from breaking into his car.

David Rinella was working at his business on Southeast Alder Street on Sunday around 8:30 a.m. when he saw people trying to break-in to his car. He said when he went outside to stop them, they assaulted him, smashed out one of his car’s windows and held a gun to his head.

“I think I would’ve been killed,” Rinella said. “With that gun coming out two feet from my face and he was demanding the keys to the vehicle.”

He suffered five broken ribs, a punctured lung and a broken shoulder blade.

Physically I’m hurt but getting the gun pointed at my face for me it’s just another day at work.”

A Portland police officer in the area noticed what was happening and responded. Officers arrested 31-year-old Claudia Atkinson at the scene. Citizens helped them later arrest 49-year-old Delrey Penney.

Rinella has been working at Rinella Produce on for 45 years and he isn’t letting this change that.

“All of the business owners in that neighborhood we deserve a trophy fighting it out down there,” he said. “But I can’t tap out.”

Rinella says he’s added his own security, but even that isn’t enough.

The president of the nearby Sheridan Fruit Company, Anne Barwick, was saddened after hearing what happened.

“Very nice man,” Barwick said. “Always comes in. (He’s) very supportive of the community and the neighborhood.”

This area recently went through a “90-day reset” from the mayor’s office to focus on reducing crime.

Barwick says she wants more done.

“If we could just have the presence of some sort of security and knowing that somebody would be there immediately to help us,” she said.

Rinella says the attack really shook him. He wants to warn others who may find themselves in his shoes.

“You’re not as young as you used to be and it’s not worth it,” he said.

