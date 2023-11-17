By Alli Rosenbloom, Megan Thomas and Joe Sutton, CNN

(CNN) — A settlement has been reached Friday between singer Cassie Ventura and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs after Ventura accused him in a federal lawsuit of rape and years of abuse.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

