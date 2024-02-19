By Dre Bradley

VENICE, Florida (WFTS) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are actively searching for four men who have not returned since leaving for a boating trip in Venice Saturday morning.

According to a family member, the group left at approximately 8 a.m. Saturday and did not return later that night as planned.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) dispatch contacted the Venice Police Department (VPD) to check the Marina Park Boat Ramp (near the Historic Venice Train Depot) for a vehicle and boat trailer left behind by the group. The vehicle and trailer were located at the park.

As of Monday afternoon, officials and family members said the search is still ongoing for the missing men.

The missing boaters have been identified as Angel Hernandez Munoz, 38, of North Port; Ruben Mora Sr., 54, of Port Charlotte; Julio Cesar Cordero Briones, 37, of North Port; and Vargas Parra, 35, of North Port.

The group’s vessel is a 1995 23-foot white SportCraft, registration #FL9937HC.

VPD Marine Patrol is working with the U.S. Coast Guard, SCSO, Sarasota Police Department, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, and FWC to help search for the boaters.

The Coast Guard is searching areas beyond nine miles offshore using multiple vessels and aircraft while local law enforcement vessels are searching from the shore to nine miles out. The search will continue throughout Sunday night and Monday.

