BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – It has been more than a week since Jayden Jensen disappeared while hunting with friends in the McTucker Ponds area of Bingham County.

Search and rescue crews are focusing their search in the area where the Snake River pours into the American Falls Reservoir, but weather is creating challenges.

On Thursday, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture on its Facebook page showing ice forming in the water which makes it harder for boats to operate and affects how well some of the equipment they use works.

The sheriff’s office says it will keep looking for Jayden as long as it is safe to and are very grateful for all the help they have received from other agencies from around the area and the community.