REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The search is on for a new sheriff in Madison County.

Last week, current Sheriff Rick Henry announced he is stepping down to take a job as the head of public safety at BYU-Idaho.

The Madison County Republican Central Committee will meet Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Madison County Courthouse in Rexburg to select three candidates to submit to the Madison County Commissioners.

The commissioners will make the final decision.

The requirements to apply for the job are:

You have to be a registered Republican.

You have to be qualified to be sheriff.

You should be able to attend the meeting Thursday night and give a two to five minute address to the committee.

Resumes can be emailed to Randy Sutton, the Madison County Republican Party Chariman, at rds@ssscpa.net or dropped off to the Madison County Clerk’s Office.

Resumes must be received by 5 p.m. on Oct. 18.

The person selected will serve out the rest of the current sheriff’s term which goes through 2024.