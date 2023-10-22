HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A manhunt for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Maryland judge continued for a fourth day Sunday as authorities completed a search of an area where the suspect’s car was found. Officials said Pedro Argote is suspected of gunning down Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson in his driveway Thursday, hours after Wilkinson ruled against him in a divorce case. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the SUV Argote was believed to be driving was found in Williamsport, Maryland. The sheriff’s office said Sunday that a search of the Williamsport area has been completed and urged anyone with any information on Argote’s whereabouts to contact authorities.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.