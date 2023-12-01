VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) – Police are on the search for a man who has taken a ten month old child.
48-year old Jeremy Albert Best is suspected to be involved in a homicide.
They were last seen yesterday around 4600 Skyline Loop in Victor. Police warn to not approach and call 911 if you see him.
They report he is driving a 1995 black Chevy Tahoe with Idaho plate numbers 1T39349.
