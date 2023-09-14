Seasonal 70’s and sensational weather for a long stretch. The calm winds and dry conditions will allow a warm up this week after we send the cold front packing. Cool crisp morning air starts us in the 40’s and 30’s for mountain areums and we slide into the mid 70’s and get to around by Saturday and Sunday. Average temperatures for this time of year are in the mid-to-upper 70’s and that’s where we land today. Dry air and cooler for today and clear skies. Our next system will arrive next week to drop temps even more in the afternoons, into the 60’s with a slight chance of showers/storms Tues/Wed. Enjoy and bring a hoodie for evenings and early mornings. Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

