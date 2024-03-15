SEATTLE (AP) — More passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 jet when part of its fuselage blew out in January are suing — including one who says his life was saved by a seat belt. The lawsuit, representing seven passengers, was filed in Washington’s King County Superior Court on Thursday against Boeing, Alaska Airlines, Spirit AeroSystems and 10 people listed as John Does. The lawsuit seeks damages for alleged negligence, product construction/manufacturing defect liability, and failing in its duty to protect passengers from harm. Boeing responded to an email seeking comment saying officials “have nothing to add.” Alaska Airlines and Spirit AeroSystems didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment. Another lawsuit was filed last month on behalf of 22 passengers.

