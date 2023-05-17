PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say the second of two inmates who escaped from a Philadelphia prison earlier this month has been captured. The city commissioner says 18-year-old Ameen Hurst was arrested early Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in the city’s West Philadelphia section. Hurst and another man escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correction Center on May 7 by cutting a hole in a fence surrounding a recreation yard. The two men were gone for nearly 19 hours before officials knew they were missing. Hurst was being held on four counts of murder before he escaped. The other man was arrested Thursday night; he was being held on drug charges before the escape.

