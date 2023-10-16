MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) — The freshman class entering University of Idaho this fall is the second largest in the recorded history of the university with 1,869 new students enrolled. It is slightly below last year’s largest class of 1,951.

Retention (first-to-second year) is also up 1.4%, showing the results of strategic efforts to keep students progressing toward degrees. U of I saw an increase last year in first-generation freshmen and retention of those full-time, first-time new freshmen increased 1.4% over the prior year.

Overall student enrollment for Fall 2023 is 11,849 students, up from 2022 enrollment of 11,507 students.

For the fourth year in a row, University of Idaho is ranked as the Best Value Public University in the West by U.S. News and World Report, and second in the nation behind the University of North Carolina.

“Students and their families continue to seek the value of a U of I education,” said U of I President Scott Green. “This, combined with the incredible experience of our residential campus, attracts top-notch students who develop into the high-quality employees our industries deserve.”

Enrollment

Undergraduate enrollment is 7,363, up 3.4% over enrollment of 7,120 in Fall 2022. Total enrollment, excluding non-degree students and dual credit high school students enrolled in college courses, is up 2.6% to 9,796 students. Other highlights include:

Idaho resident student enrollment increased by 4.3%.

International student enrollment is up 5.6%.

Dual credit enrollment increased by 15.2%.

Graduate Enrollment

Graduate student enrollment is 1,929, down 1.4% this fall from 1,956 students in Fall 2022. The graduate enrollment has seen a return to normalcy from the COVID-19 spikes observed in prior years.

Western Undergraduate Exchange (WUE)

The WUE program provides a tuition discount to students outside Idaho and includes all 16 Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education (WICHE) states and regions. Total WUE students in Fall 2023 increased 4.3% to 1,776, up from 1,703 in 2022. Overall non-resident undergraduate enrollment (including WUE students) is up 3.5% or 73 students over Fall 2022.

“Students from outside of Idaho continue to recognize the high academic quality and great value that the University of Idaho offers,” said Dean Kahler, vice provost for strategic enrollment management. “Thanks to our generous donors and scholarship programs, the University of Idaho is a great choice for pursuing a college degree.”

Underrepresented Students

Overall undergraduate enrollment is up 40% for American Indian or Alaska Native students, up 16.5% for Black or African American students, and up 2.6% for Hispanic/Latino students. Asian student numbers are down slightly and students who identify with two or more races are up 4.8%.

Law

The College of Law is up 7.1% with 424 students enrolled compared to 396 last year.