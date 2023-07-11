By Niamh Kennedy, CNN

London (CNN) — A second person has surfaced with allegations against a presenter who was recently suspended by the BBC following accusations of sexual misconduct, according to BBC News.

In a report published Tuesday, the broadcaster said an individual in their early 20s reached out to say they “felt threatened” by the unnamed presenter.

The individual was first contacted anonymously by the male presenter on a dating app, according to the report. It’s not clear when the presenter allegedly reached out to the person.

The person told BBC News that although they felt “under pressure” to meet up with the presenter, they never did. After hinting online that they might reveal the presenter’s identity, the person claimed they received “abusive, expletive filled” text messages from the presenter, according to the BBC report.

The person told BBC News that the messages had “frightened them,” adding they were “scared” by the power the presenter held at the company.

BBC News said it was able to verify that the text messages were sent from a phone number belonging to the presenter.

The outlet added it saw the person’s post online alluding to having contact with a BBC presenter they eventually intended to name. BBC News said it had contacted the presenter directly and via his lawyer but had not yet received a response to the latest allegations.

Earlier Tuesday, London’s Metropolitan Police requested the BBC pause its investigation into the allegations concerning the presenter as it determines whether there is enough evidence to carry out a criminal investigation, after The Sun newspaper reported Friday that a woman had accused the presenter of paying her teenage child for sexually explicit photographs.

CNN is unable to verify the latest allegations reported by the BBC.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.