BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The Australian state of Queensland is preparing for a severe tropical cyclone that could make landfall in its far north as soon as Wednesday. Officials believe the storm could be more destructive than the one that hit the northern part of the country a month ago, Australian officials said Monday. Heavy rains and wind gusts of 220 kilometers per hour are forecast. The area is still recovering from Tropical Cyclone Jasper in mid-December. The current storm is expected to gain force before hitting the Queensland coast, and there could be heavy rains, floods and damaging wind gusts.

