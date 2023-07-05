WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has been briefed on the investigation into the discovery of cocaine on the lobby floor of the White House West Wing, and thinks it is “incredibly important” for the Secret Service to determine how it got there. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the White House has confidence the Secret Service is “going to get to the bottom of this.” U.S. Secret Service agents found the powder during a routine White House sweep on Sunday, in a small, clear plastic bag on the ground in a heavily trafficked area, according to three people who were not authorized to speak about an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

By COLLEEN LONG, ZEKE MILLER and MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press

