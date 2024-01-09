WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration pledged from day one to restore truth and transparency to the federal government. But now the administration is facing criticism and credibility questions after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s hospitalization was kept secret for days — even from the White House. The prolonged focus on a senior official’s medical secrecy is also shedding an unwelcome spotlight on Biden’s own health as the oldest president in history seeks another term. The questions over transparency and health have put the White House on the defensive for days as the election year opens.

By SEUNG MIN KIM and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

