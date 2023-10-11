IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The secret dating life of penguins in Idaho Falls was a hot topic at the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce leadership class Wednesday.

Leadership participants got to meet some of the animals from the Idaho Falls Zoo including Marge, a 29-year-old penguin who has been known to move from husband to husband in her time at the zoo.

Her latest relationship is rather complex.

“So Marge has been with her partner for quite a few years. Marge is in an age gap relationship. Her boyfriend just turned seven in June,” Mikayla Ogden said.

Marge also makes her her guy work for the relationship.

In the spring, he brings her nice sticks and decorates their nest, but then marge will change her mind and move locations so her mate will follow her and set up the nest all over again.