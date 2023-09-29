MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Beartooth Highway (US-212) between Long Lake barricade, near Top of the World Store and the Montana/Wyoming state line will close on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 3 p.m. due to forecasted winter weather conditions.
Crews will evaluate conditions and will reopen the highway as conditions allow.
The Beartooth Highway closes annually in early October, weather dependent.
Check the Montana and Wyoming departments of transportation websites for road updates and status.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.