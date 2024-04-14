PARIS (AP) — Fans will be seeing purple at the Olympics when athletes try to set records at this summer’s Paris Games. In a move away from a more traditional red-brick clay color an Olympic track is going purple for the first time. The pieces of vulcanized rubber track were produced at a factory in northern Italy and workers have been laying them down at Stade de France, the national stadium hosting track events. More than 1,000 such rolls will be used for the track. One month’s work and 2,800 pots of glue will get the track ready for the July 26-Aug. 11 Paris Games.

