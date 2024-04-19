WASHINGTON (AP) — Staring down a decision so consequential it could alter the course of history — but also end his own career — House Speaker Mike Johnson prayed for guidance. A conservative Christian, he wrestled deeply over whether to lead the House in approving $95 billion in desperately needed war-time aid for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies, which many in his own Republican majority opposed. Or, he could do nothing, halting the flow of U.S. aid and potentially saving his own job, but leaving Ukraine to fight Russia without the U.S. In the end, Johnson told a colleague, he wanted to “be on the right side of history.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.