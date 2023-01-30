By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The future of the nation’s nearly $900 billion trucking industry could be shaped in California. State regulators are seeking information to write new rules for the testing and use of self-driving semitrucks. Meanwhile, labor unions are asking the state Legislature to pass a law that they say will protect their jobs. Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry on Monday announced a bill that would require autonomous semitrucks to have a human driver present. Representatives from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said autonomous semitrucks would be safer with a human driver to take over in case of an emergency. The Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association says autonomous trucks already are safer and will benefit the economy.