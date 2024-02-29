By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — “Selling Sunset” stars Jason Oppenheim and Mary Bonnet have shared some difficult news about their dog Niko.

In a joint Instagram post on Thursday, the celebrity realtors, who once dated, said the dog they shared for 18 years has died.

Alongside a touching carousel of photos that showed the former couple with Niko and their other canine companions, the pair wrote that their decision to “help you to avoid suffering was the only loving option we had.”

“It was the hardest thing we have ever done,” the post said.

Oppenheim and Bonnet famously shared custody of the dog after breaking up, as seen on the Netflix reality series for which they are best known.

“If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever,” the caption continued. “We miss you so much already, but you’re at peace now.”

Other images in the slideshow they posted showed Niko with his dog mom and her husband Romain Bonnet and other dogs, including Niko’s sister Zelda and brother Thor.

The last image showed matching tattoos of Niko’s name on a pair of forearms, presumably on Bonnet and either Oppenheim or her husband.

Niko was a fixture on “Selling Sunset” and was even the focus of an episode in Season 4, when his parents threw a birthday party for him and his sister Zelda.

That event featured Oppenheim reading poems for the dogs of the hour.

In their post, the pair wrote, “We know you are still with us, just in a different form. We struggle to find the words to describe our feelings for you, because nothing can express the love and joy that fill our hearts, where you will always remain.”

“You have changed our lives forever.”

